EU experts in Gibraltar today on fact-finding mission

by JOE GARCIA As foreshadowed in PANORAMA on Monday, following a leak in Spain, a group of EU Commission experts are in Gibraltar today to examine 'in situ' areas that concern the ongoing EU Treaty negotiations for Gibraltar. They will visit the frontier, the airport and the port, which are areas arising as regards Frontex and Schengen.

These are key areas in the negotiations.Yesterday they visited the Spanish side of the frontier.Spanish press reports are forever saying that the frontier fence is to be demolished, but sources consulted by PANORAMA said that this is an exaggeration of what was agreed in the New Year's Eve agreement.

