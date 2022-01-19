Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 19th January 2022
Total tests done: 474,312
Test results pending: 154
Test results received: 474,158
Confirmed cases: 11,216 (+152)
Active cases: 1122 (1093: residents, 29: visitors)
Recovered cases: 9629 (+195)
Self-isolation: 1504
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 7
Deaths from COVID-19: 88
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 100
A total of 97,551 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 127 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 29 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,279
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,416
Vaccines done (third dose): 138
1st Booster: 28,160
