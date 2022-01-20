Veil of secrecy as EU delegates arrive including view of frontier area from top of the Rock

The Government welcomed and hosted a technical team of officials from the European Commission to Gibraltar yesterday, the visit coming as part of the ongoing negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.

The delegation were shown the air terminal, the border, the port and the geographical layout from the top of the Rock itself.The objective was to provide the EU visitors with a better understanding of the situation on the ground in the context of the removal of controls at the land border and the creation of a bespoke common travel area between Gibraltar and Schengen.

20-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR