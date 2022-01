The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, yesterday tested positive for COVID-19. Mr Picardo, who has no symptoms and feels perfectly fine, tested as a result of exposure via a relative. He tested positive in a PCR test.

As a result, the Chief Minister will be working from home for the next seven to ten days, subject to the testing procedures established by Public Health Gibraltar.

