Plan to build hotel in former pig and poultry farm rejected

The item was discussing an outline planning application for demolition of existing outbuildings and construction of hotel. It featured a revised proposal from what was considered previously, with the application stating it would be a 3 storey, 25 bedroom hotel, including refurbishment of adjacent Lewis Battery.The commission last considered this application in October 2020, and was deferred by the DPC as they weren’t happy with the proposal submitted and sought redesign of the scale, massing and height of the building.The main changes for the new submission were the removal of pitched roof elements, alongside a modified colour scheme to try blend into surrounding area and also introducing additional greenery on the façade of building to try and break up the massing.

