Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 477,351
Test results pending: 154
Test results received: 477,197
Confirmed cases: 11,557 (+165)
Active cases: 1125 (1096: residents, 29: visitors)
Recovered cases: 10,014 (+334)
Self-isolation: 1471
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 7
Deaths from COVID-19: 88
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 100
A total of 97,986 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 131 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 34 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,292
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,567
Vaccines done (third dose): 138
1st Booster: 28,195
21-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR