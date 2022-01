Members from across British Forces Gibraltar were invited to attend a free Health and Wellbeing Fair that took place in Devil’s Tower Camp Gymnasium.

The Health Fair, which was open all morning, aimed to promote the help, advice and support available and to deliver a broad mix of key health messages to serving personnel, their families and LECs to encourage a positive behaviour change.

24-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR