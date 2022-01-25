First move from Bossano in chess Battle of the Sexes

SCHEVENINGEN SYSTEMThe Scheveningen system is a method of organising a chess match between two teams. Each player on one team plays each player on the other team. The team with the highest number of games won is the winner.The system is named was first used in a tournament in Scheveningen, Netherlands in 1923. The idea behind it was that a team of ten Dutch players could face ten foreign masters. This has the aim of giving the players on the team experience against strong competition.Play commenced on Monday 24th January and runs through to Thursday 3rd February. The opening ceremony took place in the presence of Minister John Cortes and Dr Jennifer Ballantine, the Director of the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

