The training that is important the public sector undertakes, says minister

The Ministry of Equality continues to deliver Disability Equality and Customer Care Training to Public Sector employees who are frontline workers and attend to the general public.

The training highlights the different barriers faced by people with disabilities, both physically and when communicating and particularly what can be done to overcome or prevent these. The training offered is organised by the Ministry of Equality through the Human Resources Department.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR