Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 25th January 2022
Total tests done: 482,212
Test results pending: 184
Test results received: 482,028
Confirmed cases: 12,102 (+166)
Active cases: 1281 (1256: residents, 25: visitors)
Recovered cases: 10,458 (+149)
Self-isolation: 1567
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 88
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 100
A total of 98,598 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 144 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 31 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,335
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,666
Vaccines done (third dose): 139
1st Booster: 28,297
25-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR