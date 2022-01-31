Training at Airport Fire Rescue Service

In the first instance FF Craig Bonnici, who recently qualified as a firefighter in October, returned to the UK for aviation specific training. This 2-week aircraft firefighting and rescue course took place at the International Fire Training Centre (IFTC) in Teesside where he was able to further develop his skills and knowledge at this specialist centre.

