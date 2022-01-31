Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 31st January 2022
Total tests done: 489,267
Test results pending: 167
Test results received: 489,100
Confirmed cases: 12,950 (+102)
Active cases: 1187 (1170: residents, 17: visitors)
Recovered cases: 11,513 (+123)
Self-isolation: 1358
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 99,505 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 91 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 34 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,356
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,722
Vaccines done (third dose): 140
1st Booster: 28,883
