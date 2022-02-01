GSD see themselves as the only credible alternative to the Government

The GSD says they are the only credible alternative to the GSLP/Liberal Government. They say this while announcing the holding of its biennial Executive Elections in the next few weeks.

Under the Party Constitution the Executive is made up of all serving MPs plus 16 elected members, a further (up to) 5 co-opted members and a small number of life members. The elections to the Executive are run in two rounds under Party rules. The first round of eight elected places is filled from the standing Executive and has now been completed.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR