Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 1st February 2022
Total tests done: 490,564
Test results pending: 193
Test results received: 490,371
Confirmed cases: 13,085 (+135)
Active cases: 1166 (1150: residents, 16: visitors)
Recovered cases: 11,676 (+163)
Self-isolation: 1335
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 99,667 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 118 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 30 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,370
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,737
Vaccines done (third dose): 140
1st Booster: 28,975
