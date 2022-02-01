Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1166 (1150: residents, 16: visitors)Recovered cases: 11,676 (+163)Self-isolation: 1335Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 2Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 99,667 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 118 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 30 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,370Vaccines done (second dose): 40,737Vaccines done (third dose): 1401st Booster: 28,975

