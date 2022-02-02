Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 2nd February 2022
Total tests done: 491,981
Test results pending: 168
Test results received: 491,813
Confirmed cases: 13,243 (+158)
Active cases: 1247 (1230: residents, 17: visitors)
Recovered cases: 11,734 (+58)
Self-isolation: 1431
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 99,935 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 131 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 30 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,379
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,742
Vaccines done (third dose): 140
1st Booster: 29,062
