Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1247 (1230: residents, 17: visitors)Recovered cases: 11,734 (+58)Self-isolation: 1431Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 99,935 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 131 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 30 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,379Vaccines done (second dose): 40,742Vaccines done (third dose): 1401st Booster: 29,062

02-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR