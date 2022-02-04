Professional Development Passports for Mental Nursing Staff

In line with the rollout of the National Mental Health Strategy, the GHA is committed to the continuous professional development for Mental Health Nursing staff members, ensuring that they are supported in keeping up to date with the latest best practice and training throughout their careers.
The Mental Health Nursing Continuous Professional Development (CPD) staff passport will enable health care professionals to document their continuous professional development in the field of mental health, allow them to reflect on their personal practice and support health care staff and line managers in identifying further training interests to ensure long-term quality of service.
