GHA marks World Cancer Day with a challenge

The GHA joins healthcare colleagues around the world in marking World Cancer Day on 4th February to spread the message that everyone can take action to help prevent and fight cancer.

This movement, created in 2000, has been an effective way to promote and unite one voice against a formidable challenge – CANCER.Cancer is a common disease and in fact, it is the second cause of death around the world. Gibraltar, unfortunately, is not exempted from it.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR