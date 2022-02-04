BOSSINO’S AMBITION TO ‘OUST’ AZOPARDI AS GSD LEADER

by Political Observer The cat has been let out of the bag in a ding-dong battle between GSD's Damon Bossino and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo: That is that Mr Bossino has leadership ambitions to ‘oust’ Keith Azopardi from the GSD leadership.

This is bound to spark an uproar within the GSD itself, although it has long been suggested in political circles that there are those within the GSD who are not happy with Azopardi - and that Bossino is one of those lurking in the dark eager to jump for the leadership at the first opportunity.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR