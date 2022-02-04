Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 4th February 2022
Total tests done: 494,461
Test results pending: 203
Test results received: 495,258
Confirmed cases: 13,467 (+73)
Active cases: 1133 (1112: residents, 21: visitors)
Recovered cases: 12,084 (+244)
Self-isolation: 1291
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 100,274 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 54 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 14 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,534
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,741
Vaccines done (third dose): 163
Vaccines (fourth dose): 145
Booster: 29,045
