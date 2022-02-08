24-Hour Cycle Challenge

A police officer is swapping the beat for his bicycle to complete a 24-hour fundraising cycle around the Rock this weekend (12/13 February). Sergeant Donovan Galia hopes to raise both hundreds of pounds and awareness for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association.

During the event, he plans to cycle more than 200km around the Rock from 10am on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.Donovan, 43, a dad of two, said: “I’m doing this because the subject matter is one that runs very close to home, as a number of friends and family have suffered from heart problems. My father (ex-RGP officer PC93 Joseph Anthony Galia) suffered from heart disease from a very young age and had his first heart attack at the age of 39.

08-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR