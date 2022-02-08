Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 8th February 2022
Total tests done: 498,040
Test results pending: 208
Test results received: 497,832
Confirmed cases: 13,912 (+172)
Active cases: 995 (975: residents, 20: visitors)
Recovered cases: 12,700 (+143)
Self-isolation: 1158
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 100,550 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 159 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 45 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,657
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,743
Vaccines done (third dose): 189
Vaccines (fourth dose): 185
Booster: 29,064
