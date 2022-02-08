Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 995 (975: residents, 20: visitors)Recovered cases: 12,700 (+143)Self-isolation: 1158Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 100,550 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 159 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 45 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,657Vaccines done (second dose): 40,743Vaccines done (third dose): 189Vaccines (fourth dose): 185Booster: 29,064

