What is Gibraltar made up of?

POPULATION

It had been predicted that our population would have an added 92 people by the end of 2021. This would start us at approximately 33,882 as we enter the new year of 2022. We are assessed as a healthy and steadily increasing population as the number of births are surpassing the number of deaths by 204 people.

With the ever increasing numbers the Government of Gibraltar continually have to find land with the purpose of building flats that would be able to accommodate the growing demand. We have gone from a place that would have rarely seen a car parked on the side of the road to one that demands a keen eye and lots of patience to spot a space to park in.

People in the community have to decide where they want to live. Brexit and migration changes have taken place in Gibraltar with people migrating back to the United Kingdom and Scotland from various sectors of care and gambling industries. What this means is that the total of migration will most probably continue to decline in the year ahead as it’s already dropped by 112 this year.

