Transfer of 9.2 inch gun to Europa Point Eco Park

The Ministry for Heritage wishes to inform the public that it will commence the removal and transportation of the 9.2-inch gun barrel, carriage and pedestal currently at the Metalrok Eco Park in Flint Road to a holding and restoration area at Brewery Crusher. They will later be erected for display at Europa Point near Harding’s Battery once planning permission has been obtained.

The move will be carried out in two phases:The first phase of the operation will involve Metalrok clearing the area around the gun pieces in order to allow Monteverde’s service vehicles access to the pound. Monteverde service vehicles will then lift and transport the gun carriage and pedestal pieces from their present location to a temporary holding location at the Brewery Crusher eco site. This part of the operation was carried out on Monday 31st January.Phase two of the operation, scheduled for Tuesday 15th February, involves lifting and transporting the much longer and heavier gun barrel.

08-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR