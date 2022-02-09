PAST AND PRESENT: The Levant Battery Gun

In news that will be welcomed by many, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar recently announced that these will now be taken to a ‘holding and restoration area at Brewery Crusher’. It is intended that the restored gun will then be displayed by Harding’s Battery at Europa Point – a fitting plan for this long-neglected piece of our military heritage.The gun was originally mounted on Levant Battery on Windmill Hill. This battery – as the name suggests – faces the Mediterranean (eastern) side of Gibraltar. It should not be confused with the 18th century Levant Battery, which was used during the Great Siege (1779-1783) and which appears to have been located on the north side of the Upper Rock (near the top of the Rock).

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR