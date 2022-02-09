The Baby of the Year is Leo Wood.Second came to Nicholas Fabre Lino Da Costa and third is Isabella Hernandez.With so many lovely babies it was quite a difficult task selecting the final 3 winners. Particularly for the judges His Worship The Mayor Christian Santos and Deputy Mayor Carmen Gomez. All the entries deserve to be congratulated. As in every contest, not everyone can win, we would like to thank all parents and families who entered their babies. We would like to thank all our sponsors: Travel Counsellors, Mill Pharmacy, The Flower Shop, Matalan, The Health Store, La Patisserie, The Toy Box, Baby Blossom Congratulations to the winners – and thank you all for entering the contest. PRIZES will be handed over to the winners later this week

