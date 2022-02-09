Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 9th February 2022
Total tests done: 499,177
Test results pending:210
Test results received: 498,967
Confirmed cases: 14,039 (+127)
Active cases: 1051 (1030: residents, 21: visitors)
Recovered cases: 12,757 (+57)
Self-isolation: 1216
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 100,724 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 105 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 31 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,670
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,745
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 196
Booster: 29,040
