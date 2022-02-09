Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1051 (1030: residents, 21: visitors)Recovered cases: 12,757 (+57)Self-isolation: 1216Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 100,724 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 105 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 31 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,670Vaccines done (second dose): 40,745Vaccines done (third dose): 263Vaccines (fourth dose): 196Booster: 29,040

