Launch of the ‘Growing Together’ exhibition at the GEMA Gallery

The exhibition, which is being hosted by the Gibraltar Youth Service, has been organised to support Child and Adolescent Mental Health week. A table at the exhibition included information leaflets from local mental health services.Members of the Gibraltar Youth Service welcomed attendees and introduced the exhibition to all present.‘This week is Children’s Mental Health week, with the theme of Growing Together’, said one of the Youth Service members. ‘This theme is about children and young people having opportunities to grow emotionally and finding ways to help each other to develop’.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR