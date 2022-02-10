Tinnitus Week to raise awareness of the condition

by MEGAN STRINGER
This week marks Tinnitus Week, which is dedicated to raising awareness of the common condition.
Tinnitus is the perception of noises in the head and or ears which have no external source, and is often described as buzzing or ringing in the ears. These can be continuous or they can come and go.
According to the British Tinnitus Association, statistics show around 30% of people will experience tinnitus at some point, although the number of people who live with persistent tinnitus is around 13%.
Edgar Triay is the Chairperson of the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA). Explaining what resources are available on the Rock for people suffering with tinnitus, he said: “Through the GHA, unfortunately it is lacking.
