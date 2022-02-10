GCA invite public to take part in Walk the Miles this weekend

Following the success of their Wear Red Day on Friday 4th February 2022, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association are inviting members of the public to participate in their Walk the Miles event which is happening this Saturday 12th February.

The charity, who were founded in 2016 are hosting various events throughout this month, as February is the month of the heart.Cardiovascular Disease is the world biggest killer and the Gibraltar Cardiac Association want to raise awareness of heart problems so that the public understand risks, symptoms and treatment and also help improve the chances of survival for people around Gibraltar; through the purchase of AEDS and also in contributing to the improvement of facilities within the GHA for cardiac patients.

