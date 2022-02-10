Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 10th February 2022
Total tests done: 500,357
Test results pending:207
Test results received: 500,150
Confirmed cases: 14,168 (+129)
Active cases: 1073 (1047: residents, 26: visitors)
Recovered cases: 12,850 (+93)
Self-isolation: 1234
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 100,860 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 104 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 37 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,678
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,757
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 204
Booster: 29,121
10-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR