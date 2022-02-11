Gibraltar’s Highway Code has always been based on the UK’s

Gibraltar’s Highway Code has always been based on the UK Highway Code, however, that code is reviewed and adapted to meet our local requirements.The Highway Code is an advisory document providing road safety advice to road users and is mostly based on existing Traffic Regulations punishable by fines or imprisonment. However, there are also many parts of the code that reflect road user etiquette.The Highway Code forms part of driving tests and the Royal Gibraltar Police may choose to provide input into the Code. The RGP are aware of the recent changes in the UK and also aware that the Ministry of Transport is presently working on transposing the Highway Code for Gibraltar.

11-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR