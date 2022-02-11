Booklet summary Govt issues 40-page guidance to citizens

This advice comes in a document published today which contains guidance to citizens in the event that there is no agreement. This latest information notice contains new updates and consolidates advice which has been given before into one composite booklet. A number of past Technical Notices on relevant issues have also been incorporated for ease of reference.This is the second such booklet published by the Government. It will be recalled that the first one, entitled “Preparing for a No Deal Brexit”, was issued in the run-up to the Withdrawal Agreement.The latest document shows that the Government retains the option of operating a reciprocal regime at the border in the context of the more stringent controls that would be operated by Spain for entry and exit under the Schengen Border Code. It covers areas like the movement of goods, cross-border healthcare, driving, social security telecommunications and mobile roaming. The document makes it clear that it will be impossible to completely mitigate against all the consequences of no agreement simply because the new situation would simply reflect life outside the European Union.

