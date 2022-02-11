Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 11th February 2022
Total tests done: 501,341
Test results pending: 193
Test results received: 501,148
Confirmed cases: 14,284 (+116)
Active cases: 991 (964: residents, 27: visitors)
Recovered cases: 13,060 (+210)
Self-isolation: 1131
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 100,945 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 93 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 24 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,679
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,770
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 209
Booster: 29,216
