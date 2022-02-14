Valentine’s Day celebrated on the Rock

Valentine's Day was named after St. Valentine and there are at least two Valentine’s that could've inspired the day, one of which was a priest in third century Rome. This Valentine rebelled against Emperor Claudius II's ban on marriage and illegally married couples in the spirit of love - until he was caught and sentenced to death.Another theory states that Valentine was killed for trying to help Christians escape prison in Rome, and that he himself sent the first valentine’s message whilst in prison, signing "From your Valentine."The Feast of Saint Valentine was established by Pope Gelasius I in AD 496 in honour of Saint Valentine of Rome who died on that date in AD 269.Many believe the origins of Valentine’s Day comes from the Pagan festival of Lupercalia, which was celebrated in the middle of February for many centuries. It was seen as a celebration of fertility.Nevertheless, the true origin of the holiday is very vague. Valentine’s Day did not actually start to be celebrated as a day of romance until about the 14th century.Here in Gibraltar, throughout Main Street in many shop windows you will see heart shaped balloons, banners and red displays to support the romantic occasion.

