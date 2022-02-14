Commander British Forces Commendations

The aim of these awards is to highlight and express gratitude and recognition for the hard work members of the Ministry of Defence have carried out.As Deputy Port Services Manager, Chief Petty Officer Woodward has made an exceptional effort to meet the challenge of unprecedented port operations in 2021 and was personally cited by Commanding Officers of visiting ships and submarines for being instrumental in quickly returning them to sea and operational readiness. The year included his support for the first port visit outside the UK mainland by HMS Prince of Wales. The safe and successful delivery of these operations required an enormous effort by CPO Woodward.Joining the unit in May 21, it was quickly apparent that Cpl Hellis had a passion for Physical Training having recently completed the All Arms Physical Training Instructor course.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR