The Mount, Northern Defences and new National Theatre amongst developments to be discussed at February’s DPC

The virtual meeting sees the masterplan proposal for The Mount on Europa Road be the first major development to be discussed amongst the committee members. The Mount is located along Europa Road, situated between the protected areas of the Gibraltar Nature Reserve uphill and the residential areas of the South District below. Alongside the Alameda Botanic Gardens, the site represents one of the largest landscaped plots in Gibraltar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR