Levant Battery Gun barrel transferred to Brewery Crusher

by PANORAMA REPORTER Following last week’s announcement by the Government regarding the transfer of the Levant Battery gun to a ‘holding and restoration area at Brewery Crusher’, the 9.2-inch gun barrel was yesterday moved from the Metalrok Eco Park at Flint Road to the Brewery Crusher site at Europa Point.

The pedestal and gun carriage had already been transferred to the new site on 31st January.

TRANSFER OF GUN BARREL

The transfer of the 9.2-inch gun barrel was a complex procedure.



MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR