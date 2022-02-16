Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 16th February 2022
Total tests done: 505,752
Test results pending:222
Test results received: 505,530
Confirmed cases: 14,706 (+138)
Active cases: 742 (720: residents, 22: visitors)
Recovered cases: 13,737 (+118)
Self-isolation: 865
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 10
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 101,325 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 108 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 28 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,691
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,813
Vaccines done (third dose): 262
Vaccines (fourth dose): 218
Booster: 29,419
