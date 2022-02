Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano, Sean Negrette and joseph ward travelled to Wigan last night to participate in the first 5 Professional Darts Corporation development tour events of the new season.

The Gibraltar Darts Association would like to wish them the best of luck . We are sure that they will make Gibraltar proud as always.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR