What are some of the ways we are fighting plastic waste in Gibraltar?

by MEGAN STRINGER
Plastic waste is one of the most pressing environmental issues not only in Gibraltar, but around the world. Plastic is clogging up oceans, and according to experts, they estimate that up to a million birds and 100,000 marine wildlife are killed each year as a result of plastic fragments.
Twelve million tons of plastic end up in our oceans each year, which has a devastating effects on marine life.
In the UK, it is estimated that five million tonnes of plastic is used every year, nearly half of which is for packaging.
17-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR