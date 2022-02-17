Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 17th February 2022
Total tests done: 506,876
Test results pending:217
Test results received: 506,659
Confirmed cases: 14,792 (+86)
Active cases: 722 (701: residents, 21: visitors)
Recovered cases: 13,827 (+90)
Self-isolation: 859
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 10
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 101,474 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 65 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 13 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,697
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,831
Vaccines done (third dose): 262
Vaccines (fourth dose): 224
Booster: 29,469
17-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR