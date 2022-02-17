Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 722 (701: residents, 21: visitors)Recovered cases: 13,827 (+90)Self-isolation: 859Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 10Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 101,474 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 65 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 13 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,697Vaccines done (second dose): 40,831Vaccines done (third dose): 262Vaccines (fourth dose): 224Booster: 29,469

