Protest on second anniversary of Community Office Allowance rule change

by RYAN ASQUEZ The Community Care Action Group staged a demonstration yesterday, the second anniversary of the change to eligibility rules for Community Officer Allowance claimants. The Group has complained that the rules were changed without consultation.

The Group is also campaigning for the equalisation of the pensionable age at 60 for both men and women, saying that the Government has failed to fulfil three successive manifesto commitments in this regard.



18-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR