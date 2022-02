by PANORAMA reporter Yesterday saw the local Muslim community host a moving and well attended prayer service on the boulevard outside Tarik Ibn Ziyad Mosque.

A congregation of over 100 people attended the event, during which the Imam Abdessamad el Mokhalfi led prayers invoking God for rain. This is the first time that this prayer service has taken place in Gibraltar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

18-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR