Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 18th February 2022
Total tests done: 507,804
Test results pending:188
Test results received: 507,616
Confirmed cases: 14,873 (+81)
Active cases: 635 (613: residents, 22: visitors)
Recovered cases: 13,993 (+166)
Self-isolation: 776
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 9
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 101,553 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 64 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 19 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,705
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,840
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 225
Booster: 29,534
