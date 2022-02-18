Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 635 (613: residents, 22: visitors)Recovered cases: 13,993 (+166)Self-isolation: 776Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 9Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 101,553 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 64 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 19 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,705Vaccines done (second dose): 40,840Vaccines done (third dose): 263Vaccines (fourth dose): 225Booster: 29,534

