CCU a Shining example for the GHA

by CATHERINE NUZA The critical care unit in St Bernard’s Hospital are setting a standard of excellence. The critical care unit (CCU) have some of the most highly trained staff. Patients feel like they are in great hands as the staff are exemplary in what they do.

Nothing is dismissed as all of the staff strives to ensure that the patients are well cared for, safe and comfortable when suffering painful conditions.Staff members like Rebecca Gregory, one of the staff nurses on the ward are efficient and go the extra mile for patients who are alone. With Covid-19 measures still at the forefront of the health authority’s minds, regulations with visiting hours have been adjusted. Having to pick one next of kin or visitor to see you while on the CCU can be a bit difficult at the best of times for those in the unit. The tricky bit for some is when the one visitor policy is combined with only one daily visiting time slot.

