THEN AND NOW

by MEGAN STRINGER At the age of 22, in 2015 Hannah Bado-Zayas won the 53rd edition of the Miss Gibraltar pageant, which gave her the opportunity to travel to China to participate in the Miss World pageant later that year.

Explaining what made her want to enter the local pageant, Hannah said: “Ever since I was a young girl, I always looked up to the Miss Gibraltar pageant and loved watching the competition every year. I always knew I wanted to enter at some point so I waited till I finished my degree in university and entered the following year.”The 29-year-old states that she has very fond memories of the Miss Gibraltar pageant: “It was an incredibly fun experience with Christian Santos and the rest of the team. The girls I entered with were all lovely, so it was very easy to get along with everyone and enjoy ourselves.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR