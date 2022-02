It’s not every day that you get to try on police uniforms and sit in a patrol car.

But that’s what happened when youngsters got a visit from Police Constables Julian Cruz and Mike Heap – as part of ‘People Who Help Us’ week.During the visit, dozens of children from St Paul’s and St Mary’s schools also got to ask the officers what life was like as a Cop on the Rock.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR