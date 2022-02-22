Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 22nd February 2022
Total tests done: 510,386
Test results pending:225
Test results received: 510,161
Confirmed cases: 15,091 (+218)
Active cases: 512 (498: residents, 14: visitors)
Recovered cases: 14,368 (+375)
Self-isolation: 613
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 9
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 101,626 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 175 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 15 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,705
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,840
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 225
Booster: 29,534
