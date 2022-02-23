Force Intelligence Unit

From gathering intelligence on upcoming major events and keeping tabs on prolific offenders, to analysing crime hot spots and working with local and international law enforcement agencies, it’s fair to say Force Intel have their fingers in a lot of pies.The unit is under the command of Detective Inspector Paul Barker, who has worked in the RGP for 20 years.Paul, 45, who is originally from Sheffield, said: “Every large case that hits the headlines in one form or another will have had some involvement from Force Intelligence.“We are responsible for collating, analysing and disseminating intelligence from a multitude of sources, including police officers, the public, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police, local and international law enforcement and security agencies, to name a few.“With this information we provide intelligence to give our officers and other law enforcement agencies the tools they need to help identify offenders and bring people to justice.

