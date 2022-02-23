Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 23rd February 2022
Total tests done: 511,476
Test results pending: 196
Test results received: 511,280
Confirmed cases: 15170 (+79)
Active cases: 515 (503: residents, 12: visitors)
Recovered cases: 14,438 (+70)
Self-isolation: 644
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 7
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 101,806 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 61 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 20 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,795
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,879
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 238
Booster: 29,645
